Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUST opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91,116 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

