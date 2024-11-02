Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $66.08 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

