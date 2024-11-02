Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

