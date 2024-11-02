Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 119.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.