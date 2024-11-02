Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $203,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $66.71 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.99%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

