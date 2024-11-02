Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.23 and a 52-week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

