Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

