Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWD opened at $187.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.