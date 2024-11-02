Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 240.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 83.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG opened at $6.32 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.