Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.40 and a one year high of $268.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $250.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

