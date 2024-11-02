Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $959,880,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,141,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $393.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $401.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

