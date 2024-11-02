Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

