Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PHO opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

