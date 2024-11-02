Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 90,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

