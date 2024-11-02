Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in KBR by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 465.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

