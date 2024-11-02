Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 312.75 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 315.40 ($4.09). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 314.40 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,214,480 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.59).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,127.35). Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

