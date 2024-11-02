Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY24 guidance at $1.65-1.69 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $17.53 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -361.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

