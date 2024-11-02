Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 580.98 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 629.50 ($8.16). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 624 ($8.09), with a volume of 951,142 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.78) to GBX 750 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 375.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 642.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 580.98.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

