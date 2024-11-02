Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Karen Witts Purchases 8,375 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts purchased 8,375 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £94,302.50 ($122,296.07).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,135.10. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.78) to GBX 1,170 ($15.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.29) to GBX 1,470 ($19.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

