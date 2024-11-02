ECN Capital Q3 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$626.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.