ECN Capital Q3 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$626.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
