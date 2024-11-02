Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
EDUC stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.