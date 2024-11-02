Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

