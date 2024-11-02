Elme Communities (ELME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Elme Communities to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

