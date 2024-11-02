Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

