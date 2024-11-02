Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

