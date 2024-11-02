Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This is a boost from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

