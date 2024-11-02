Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor Q3 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

