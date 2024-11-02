Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku FY2026 Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 243.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 65.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 206.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

