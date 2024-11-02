Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $53.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

