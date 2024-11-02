Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $709,750.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.8 %

EXEL opened at $34.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 45.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 155.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.