Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $128.00. The stock traded as high as $119.93 and last traded at $117.25. 5,456,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,361,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.78.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.
The stock has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
