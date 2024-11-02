Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $128.00. The stock traded as high as $118.64 and last traded at $118.04. 2,433,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,327,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.