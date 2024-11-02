Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $91.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.