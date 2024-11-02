Financial Survey: Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Avantor 4.54% 12.24% 5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and Avantor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avantor $6.82 billion 2.23 $321.10 million $0.46 48.54

Analyst Ratings

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Biotage AB (publ).

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotage AB (publ) and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotage AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 3 12 0 2.80

Avantor has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Biotage AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Biotage AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Biotage AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts. It also provides sample preparation solutions in the clinical and bioanalytical, forensic and toxicology, doping control animal and human, environment, and food and agriculture areas, as well as consumables and systems; protein purification solutions, including antibody and tagged proteins purification, automation systems, and custom packing service, as well as ion exchange, reversed phase, normal phase, and gel filtration PhyTip columns. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical and biotechnical companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations, diagnostics, clinical, environmental protection, food safety, clinical, forensic, and academic laboratories industries. It operates in more than 80 countries, which include Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Biotage AB (publ) was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

