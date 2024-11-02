Financial Survey: Rooshine (RSAU) and Its Rivals

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rooshine to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rooshine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.79% -16.22% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.34 billion $67.45 million 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Rooshine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rooshine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 106 639 1175 107 2.63

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Rooshine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rooshine peers beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.