First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
