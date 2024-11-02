First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.34. 878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
