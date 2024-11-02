First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.34. 878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.