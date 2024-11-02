FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.47 and last traded at $70.47. Approximately 35,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 40,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

