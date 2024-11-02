FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

