FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.89 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.