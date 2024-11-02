Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

FBRT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 89.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

