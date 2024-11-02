FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 51.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 550.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $35.32 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

