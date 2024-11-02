FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $105,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:GJAN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

