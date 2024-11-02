FY2024 Earnings Estimate for EW Issued By William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

