FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Lowered by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI stock opened at C$22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.60. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.42 and a one year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

