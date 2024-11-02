FY2024 EPS Estimates for Informatica Reduced by DA Davidson

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Informatica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NYSE:INFA opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Informatica has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

