FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FRFHF Boosted by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $151.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $150.74. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $40.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $37.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $156.95 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,350.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,237.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $838.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.00.

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.