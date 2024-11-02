FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:YARIY Increased by Analyst

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

