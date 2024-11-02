FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quad/Graphics Lifted by Analyst

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quad/Graphics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 125.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 17.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

