FY2024 EPS Estimates for REGN Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $37.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $38.67. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,015.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.46 per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $843.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,038.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

