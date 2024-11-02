FY2024 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems Lifted by Analyst

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.23 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,874,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

